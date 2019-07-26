Dayton Realtors giving out $200,000 more for tornado relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Realtors have already given about $400,000 to survivors of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, and have been approved to grant up to $200,000 more.

In June, the group announced a $325,000 disaster relief fund from the Ohio Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and Dayton Realtors.

Sham Reddy, the President-Elect of Dayton Realtors said after receiving about 600 applications, they realized the need was great, and wanted to do more.

“We had an overwhelming number of applications, so we decided to ask the National Association of Realtors for another $200,000 and we were not sure if we were going to get it, but luckily we got it,” said Reddy.

If approved, applicants could receive up to $1,000 that could help with rent, deposits, or mortgage payments.

Reddy said they are taking applications that don’t meet those criteria and possibly helping them out with separate funds from the Dayton

Realty foundation.

“We don’t have as big of a stash, but we’re trying to help with whatever we have because we got a lot of donations from different realtors from around here, and different boards from different counties,” said Reddy.

Click here for a link to the application, which is due Aug. 16.