Dayton R&B station gives back to Trotwood community

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton R&B station 92.1 hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Helpout event at the Trotwood Firehouse from Friday, Nov. 20, to Sunday, Nov. 22.
Throughout the weekend, volunteers were able to:
- Give 110 full holiday meals to families in need
- Give 50 full holiday meals to frontline healthcare workers from Miami Valley North Hospital
- Collect over 6,377 pounds of food was donated to With God’s Grace Food Pantry
