Dayton R&B station gives back to Trotwood community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Since the start of the pandemic, food pantries across the county have seen an uptick in the amount of families needing food assistance but The Foodbank is prepared to meet the demand brought by Thanksgiving.

“We’re honestly really in a good place where we feel very prepared to serve people in the holiday season," said Caitlyn McIntosh, outreach and SNAP lead at The Foodbank. "So things are looking really good -- definitely not as stressed as we were in March and April though, for sure.”