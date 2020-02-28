Dayton rapper gains national attention with viral hit about the importance of voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton-based rapper, YelloPain, created the song “My Vote Don’t Count” in January as a way to spread information about the importance of voting.

“That’s why it became so important to me because I felt cheated. [I thought] why am I an adult male and I have the power to contribute to the change in my community and I know nothing about it,” explained YelloPain.

The song that spans 3 minutes and 48 seconds features the rapper explaining the three branches of government and how they work together in our every day lives.

“I really think it took someone like me who previously didn’t understand the voting system and [who] now understands [it] to bridge the gap between the people who know politics and the people who don’t. I can speak to both languages,” said YelloPain.

Within a few weeks of posting the song and accompanying music video to YouTube it went viral, being viewed more than 20 million times across various platforms.

YelloPain says he knew the message was important but could never have predicted the response.

“We’re talking Jada Pinkett Smith shared it, Meek Mill shared it, Chelsea Clinton, D.L. Hughley…just a long list of celebrities,”

Media outlets like CNN, Forbes, BET and more also picked up on the trending song and wrote articles on the rapper who grew up in Dayton.

“Everything I do is for Dayton. Dayton made me who I am,” said YelloPain.

The rapper does more than just talk about his city, he works to give it exposure. The music video for “My Vote Don’t Count” was taped downtown and at the Dayton Leadership Acadamy.

“It was magical to see this happen for Dayton because you don’t have too many examples and I’m able to be one for my community,” said YelloPain.

YelloPain is keeping his next moves under wraps but he has been traveling back and forth to Atlanta to further his music career. He shares that he wouldn’t be opposed to creating more educational songs if the opportunity presents itself.

To watch the video, click here.