The Downtown Area of Dayton Ohio as seen from the bike trails along the Great Miami River. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton has been ranked as the top 5 deadliest city in the United States, according to a recent report released by CBS News.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced in a Sept. 13 release that they would be conducting a study on the effect of public safety on their businesses as a result of the report.

In addition to Dayton, Ohio had 4 other cities show up on the list, including:

10. Cleveland

19. Cincinnati

49. Akron

57. Toledo

The report is based on murder rates in 65 major U.S. cities with more than 100,000 residents. These rates were calculated using the latest statistics available — the FBI’s 2019 Crime in the United States data, as well as data from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Chamber said they are focusing on the issue of safety with legislation on the proposed constitutional amendment created to ensure that public safety is considered by judges when determining bail and the issue of second chance hiring.

“The safety of our communities remains fundamental to our state’s ability to attract and retain businesses and that makes it a priority for the Ohio Chamber,” Ohio Chamber CEO Steve Stivers said.

“The State of Ohio has made it clear that the issue of public safety is a priority, making over $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement; however, there is still more to be done. This survey will help to identify day-to-day issues Ohio’s businesses face when it comes to public safety and continue the conversation on how best to improve safety across the state.”