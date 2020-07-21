Dayton ranked No. 5 in list for emerging tech talent

LOS ANGELES (WDTN) – Dayton was ranked No. 5 in Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis’s “U.S. And Canada’s Next 25” list of underdeveloped tech markets, according to CBRE Research’s 2020 Scoring Tech Talent paper on North American labor analysis.

Dayton had total tech employment of 18,790 according to the paper, with the growth of 29 percent of employment in the tech sector over the last five years. Average wages for Dayton in the sector were $87,878, up 9 percent over the last five years. Software developer wages averaged $92,074, up 16.8 percent in the last five years. The number of area graduates with tech degrees, according to the paper, was 1,758 in 2018.

“Fostering talent development in lesser-known and underdeveloped U.S. and Canadian markets could offer additional talent pools to employers seeking to expand their geographical reach and uncover opportunities,” CBRE’s paper stated. “These 25 smaller markets have growth potential in the U.S. and are concentrated in Midwest and South.”

Top 10 “Next” tech markets according to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis. Graphic from CBRE

Huntsville, Ala., was ranked 1st in The Next 25. Dayton scored ahead of Providence, R.I., Louisville, Tuscon, Az., and Las Vegas.

Dayton was the only Ohio city listed in the U.S. and Canada Next 25. On CBRE’s Tech Talent Scorecard Ranking, the San Francisco Bay Area was the top area followed by Washington D.C., Seattle, Toronto, and New York. Columbus was the highest-ranking Ohio city at No. 24.

To read the entire report, visit the CBRE.us website.