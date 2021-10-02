DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FaithandFriendsRadio.com is hosting its 18th annual Chocolate Festival on Saturday, October 2.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can wander the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center at 645 Infirmary Road, FaithandFriendsRadio.com said in a release. Guests can explore professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft and food vendors and a free Kids Zone with games and prizes.

Live entertainment will perform on the festival stage all day long, the release said, featuring Nancy Honeytree playing at 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Seating is free for all performances.

The event is held indoors, so guests can enjoy the event rain or shine.

for more information on the chocolate festival or FaithandFriendsRadio.com, click here.