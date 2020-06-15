Dayton racino preparing to reopen Friday with new safety measures in place

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After they were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, casinos in Ohio can reopen their doors Friday.

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway will reopen June 19 at 6 a.m. with some changes in place to protect both guests and employees.

“We’re under circumstances we’ve never been under before, but we know the guidelines and we know the requirements and we will follow them to the T,” says Dan Kennedy, the General Manager for Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway.

With lady luck sometimes attracting two- to three-thousand people, the casino is cutting capacity to 50%. There will be no live music or entertainment. Signs will be posted, and guests will come through the west entrance with no valet.

“We’re going to limit guests to 1,500 people at any one time–guests and employees,” states Kennedy.

About 600 machines will be open for play as opposed to the normal 1,100.

“We are going to block some off. We moved some games as we’re currently rearranging the floor,” describes Kennedy.

Alongside the slot machines, there will be sanitation stations in high touch areas. The casino will close every week night from 4-7 p.m. for deep cleaning.

Employees will be required to wear masks. Guests are only encouraged to do so.

“We want to make sure if they have any symptoms to this, we want them to stay home,” states Kennedy.

The Skybox restaurant will be closed, but the Take 2 restaurant will be open with limited hours

Live racing isn’t held at the raceway until the fall, but simulcast wagering resumes Friday.

“At this time live racing– they’re not attended by anybody, so who knows what September will bring and whether we can have live people there,” says Kennedy.

For the time being, there will not be drawings, tournaments, or special events.