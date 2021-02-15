Dayton Public Works will condense resources to maximize road safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Hours of heavy snow has left roads across the region in rough shape and conditions could get worse overnight. Dayton Public Works says they’ve been preparing their team and the roads for days in advance.

“If it’s a two lane road, we’re not necessarily trying to keep the whole two lane road open, we’re really just trying to give a good safe path to get you to where you need to go,” said Fred Stovall, director of Dayton Public Works.

Dayton Public Works say their game plan to handle a massive snow storm is to condense resources and maximize the easiest routes for essential workers and emergency personnel. They will be rotating 40 trucks around the clock until Wednesday afternoon. Interstates and highways are top priority while residential neighborhoods will have to wait until the snow stops.

“The challenge now will be just trying to keep the main thoroughfare passable, we’re not trying to get bare pavement that’s impossible,” said Stovall. “As long as it’s snowing, it’s just not going to happen. We’re likely not going to touch our residentials until the snow stops.”

The Dayton OSP Post handled 37 crashes last week from Feb. 8 – 12 all on I-75 and I-70. They say drivers may be tempted to put on cruise control but in reality, that’s the worst thing drivers could do.



“Don’t put on your cruise control, this is not cruise control weather,” said Trooper Jessica McIntyre, spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “De-accelerate by taking your foot off the gas and not putting on your breaks. When you put on the breaks, you will slide, try to gain control by maneuvering your steering wheel into that slide and then back out of it. That’s the one precautionary thing I can tell people, if you start to slide, don’t put on your breaks, you will slide off the side of the road and crash.”

OSP also warns drivers not to drive with their hazards on, only use them if your car is a potential danger to others. They say driving normally with hazards on could cause more problems for other drivers.