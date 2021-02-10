Dayton Public Works says there are plenty of resources to handle multiple snowfalls

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley has seen quite a bit of snow this week, Dayton Public Works says even today’s spurts were unexpected. We’ve seen several inches of snow just this week alone, but many snow plowers say this weather is pretty typical this time of year.

“Unfortunately the last four years, I’d say this is a pretty average winter for us and that’s not good,” said Kris McKee, owner of Country Club Landscape.

The Miami Valley has seen a steady snowfall for several days, but for plowers the snow fall is more than welcome.

“On top of everything else, this is the primary source of revenue for our industry a lot of times and when it doesn’t come, it hurts,” said McKee.

Dayton Public Works said when a serious snowfall occurs their full deployment is 44 trucks. On Wednesday night only 24 were sent out, and after midnight it may drop it down to 12. One of the complications with multiple snowfalls occurring quickly is managing truck schedules and having have plenty of resources available.

“Really it’s strategizing based on the forecast when the snow is going to fall and maximize having as many trucks on the road as we can, so this last spurt we had, we weren’t counting on that,” said Fred Stovall, director at Dayton Public Works. “I can draw from other departments in the city so again as long as I’m looking at the forecast and have a game plan, I can bring other people in departments in the organization.”