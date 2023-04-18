DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A tense meeting Tuesday night for Dayton Public Schools ended in a 4-3 vote to extend superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli’s contract.

This decision comes after Dr. Lolli sent a letter to the school district in January, announcing that she would step down once her contract expires on July 31, which led to an active search for a successor.

Those plans are now on hold after a lengthy discussion regarding Dr. Lolli’s tenure of leading the school district.

Dr. Lolli originally served the district as interim superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2018.