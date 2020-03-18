Dayton Public Schools updates meal delivery, distribution plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In an effort to make Dayton Public Schools’ food distribution more efficient and safe, distribution and delivery will now occur only on Wednesdays.
Students who visit will receive five breakfasts and five lunches, starting March 18. Upcoming distribution dates include March 25 and April 1.
For those who have already signed up, delivery will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Students must be present to have food delivered.
Food distribution will continue between 9 a.m. and noon each Wednesday at the following locations:
- Rosa Parks Early Learning Center
- Kiser Elementary
- Ruskin Elementary
- Westwood Elementary
- Louise Troy Elementary
- Edwin Joel Brown Middle School
- Wright Brothers Middle School
- Belmont High School
