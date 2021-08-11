Dayton Public Schools to require masks in all buildings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools said masks will now be required by all people in district buildings.

The district said that beginning August 12, all staff, students and visitors to any district building will be required to wear a mask. The school previously said it will not require masks for vaccinated people for the upcoming school year. According to a release Wednesday, DPS changed the guidelines due to an increase in delta variant COVID-19 cases in the city.

“The district’s goal is to keep students and staff safe, and provide high-quality, in-person instruction in an effort to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on education,” said Dayton Public Schools.

Due to a federal mandate, the school said staff and students of all ages are required to wear masks at all times when on school buses. The district also said it will continue to follow OHSAA guidelines for athletics. Masks will not be required at outdoor athletic events. 

DPS said it will continue to thoroughly clean and sanitize buildings, follow social distancing guidelines when possible and encourage frequent handwashing. DPS will not allow parents/guardians to visit classrooms, but they can still visit the main office as long as masks are worn. 

Students will return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, August 18.

| See what the mask policy is in your school here ➡

