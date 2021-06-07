Dayton Public Schools to provide bus transportation for all students in 2021-2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public School District will provide yellow bus transportation for all students in grades PreK-12 beginning next school year.

The school said this was made possible after the Board of Education voted to approve a contract with First Student, a school bus transportation company that will take over all charter and parochial school routes next year. The district will continue to transport all DPS students, while First Student will transport charter and parochial school students.

In addition to daily school routes, DPS buses will now be available to transport students to and from athletic events and class field trips.

“This change will positively impact all DPS students,” said Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “Busing students of all grade levels will not only benefit their academic performance, but also their attendance. Without needing to transport non-DPS students, families can also be assured that students will be picked up and dropped off on a regular schedule.”

The school said DPS bus driver positions will not be cut due to the change. Bus drivers are still needed to cover new DPS routes, field trips and athletic transportation. Those interested in applying for a bus driver position can visit daytonpublic.com/careers to learn more.