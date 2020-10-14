Dayton Public Schools to host drive-thru career fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is hosting a drive-thru career fair Thursday, Oct. 22, and is looking to fill 30 open positions.
The district is looking to hire bus drivers, assistant custodians, and employees for grounds and nutrition services positions.
Interested candidates are asked to enter the Welcome Stadium at Gate D and drive through a designated lane according to their area of interest. Department heads will stand beside vehicles and interview candidates.
All participants will be required to wear a face mask. If a candidate does not have a mask, one will be provided to them. The district is asking that participants bring a resume and valid driver’s license.
Current job openings are posted at DaytonPublic.com. If a candidate cannot attend the career fair, they are encouraged to apply online.
