Dayton Public Schools to furlough, layoff over 200 employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Education of the Dayton City School District voted during a special session Friday to furlough 207 employees, choosing to layoff 25 more due to restructuring.

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said during the meeting that once virtual learning is over the furloughed employees will be reinstated.

Among those being furloughed are teachers, secretaries, bus drivers and counselors. The board voted for the district to pay 100 percent the employees contributions for health insurance while they are furloughed.

The furloughs are set to go into on Sept. 8 and Sept. 14.

Those being let go from their positions due to restructuring work in administration or in decision support systems (DSS). The layoffs are set for Sept. 11.

