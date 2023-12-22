DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education’s search for the next permanent district superintendent took another leap forward with the announcement of the three finalists for the position.

The board also detailed how the community can get involved in the search as the process draws to its conclusion

The three finalists:

Dr. David Lawrence, who has been serving as DPS interim superintendent since July.

Dr. Alesia Smith, the Chief of Schools for Cincinnati Public Schools under Superintendent Iranetta Wright.

H. Allen Smith II, former superintendent of KIPP Texas’ San Antonio program, other leadership roles in Texas, California, Colorado and North Carolina.

“The Board was very impressed with each of the finalists,” said Board President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine in a statement. “As we move forward with the selection process, the community can be assured that the next leader of Dayton Public Schools will be strong, student-focused, and capable of leading our District forward.”

The board is inviting students, staff and other community members to participate in panel interviews with the candidates. You can participate in one of three ways:

Submit yourself or someone else for an interview panel before Jan. 12, 2024.

Submit questions for the panel to consider asking, again before Jan. 12.

Watch the finalist interviews, either live as they happen or recorded, and give your feedback to the board.

If you are picked to be a member of the panel, you must take part in two virtual trainings in January. The panelists will be picked mid-January, with the finalist interviews to be conducted in February.

The board hopes to have the new superintendent start on July 1.