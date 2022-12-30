Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is “strongly recommending” masking as students and staff head back to school next week.

According to a Facebook post by the district, due to the possibility of exposure to illness over the holidays, masking is strongly recommended for students and staff upon their return from Winter Break.

Staff is set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and students on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The district said that this “precautionary measure” will end on Friday, Jan. 13.

“Thank you for your cooperation as we work to keep all staff and students safe,” said Dayton Public Schools.