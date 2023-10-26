DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The search is back on to find the next school superintendent for Dayton Public Schools.

Dayton Public Schools (DPS) wants the community to be involved in the search for the next district superintendent. To get the process started again, the district is choosing to hold different community engagement meetings for the search.

On Monday, Nov. 6, the district will host an in-person meeting for local residents at River’s Edge Montessori, located at 108 Linwood Street in Dayton. Community members are encouraged to take part from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A virtual meeting for the community is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held over Zoom, but the link will be shared closer to time on the district’s social media and website.

“The selection of the superintendent is a critical decision for our district,” said Board President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine. “We believe that involving our families, students, staff, and our DPS community is essential to making the best decision for our district’s future. We want to ensure that the Dayton Public Schools Superintendent embodies the values, vision, and priorities of the Dayton Public School District and Dayton community.”

Parents, students and community members will be invited to complete a survey about their thoughts. The survey, which will be found on the district’s social media and website, will close on Nov. 27.

DPS hopes to have the search run through March or April 2024. It is the district’s hope to have the next superintendent to begin their term on July 1, 2024.

The next chosen superintendent would replace DPS Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence. Dr. Elizabeth Lolli was superintendent prior to Lawrence, but she left for the Lakota Local School District, where she is interim superintendent.