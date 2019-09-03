Dayton Public Schools responds to Dunbar player/referee incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools released a statement Tuesday after a Dunbar football player got into an altercation with a referee in the team’s game on Friday night.

Near the end of the second quarter in Dunbar’s game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon at Welcome Stadium, a Dunbar player allegedly headbutted a referee after a penalty was called. The incident caused the rest of the game to be called, resulting in a 23-8 Roger Bacon win.

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli released a statement about the incident, saying:

The Dayton Public Schools are dealing with the student who chose to behave in a manner unbecoming of DPS athletes. The Dayton Public School District extends a sincere apology to the referee involved in the incident, as well as the Roger Bacon and Dunbar athletes, referee, coaches, parents, and spectators who were not able to play in or watch the event.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) also released a statement, saying:

In the coming days, we will continue to work with Dunbar High School and Dayton Public Schools regarding this incident. This is a very serious incident and we will investigate it to the fullest extent possible. Dunbar and DPS have fully cooperated since the game ended and at this point it appears to be an isolated incident from one student-athlete.”

It is not yet known whether the player will face any discipline from the school or possible charges.

