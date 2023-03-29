DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools sent a reminder on Tuesday letting people know what safety measures are in place to protect students while at school.

According to the release, these security measures are constantly evaluated to keep DPS schools safe and orderly so students can thrive.

Safety measures fall under several categories:

Building Security

According to DPS, all doors require swipe access with a DPS badge or someone to buzz a visitor into the building. Visitors must also be buzzed into the main office or the school itself after making it through the exterior doors. A running log is kept of all visitors on a given day.

Buildings are also equipped with security cameras and metal detectors.

Personnel

Every DPS building is staffed with a school resource officer daily. These officers form meaningful relationships with students, enabling the children to bring up any concerns they may have.

buildings also have Behavior Threat Assessment Teams that watch and assist students they deem in need of additional support.

All DPS staff and volunteers are required to undergo FBI/BCI background checks every 3-5 years.

Training and Drills

All DPS employees undergo A.L.I.C.E. training (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), which is considered the current best practice for schools. All buildings also conduct emergency evacuation and lockdown drills.

Furthermore, the district follows a Critical Incident Guide that is updated annually.

Other Security Measures

All DPS students, staff and parents are encouraged to call or text the Safer Ohio School Tip Line (844-723-3764) to report anything they find suspicious or concerning. This line is anonymous and open 24/7.

For more information on the tip line, click here.