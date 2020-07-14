Dayton Public Schools outlines in-person learning plan for this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is moving forward with a five day, in-person learning plan this fall with accommodations for students who would prefer to learn from home.

On Tuesday DPS teachers and principals will deliver their feedback to the district’s reopening plan. The plan is still being finalized but it’s being honed every day based on feedback from teachers, administrators, and families.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli is optimistic it will go smoothly. “We are prepared to run school regularly, to run a remote environment for those that need to have it, and to also adjust as we need to.”

DPS planning teams have settled on a five day in-person learning plan after starting the process in May. Parents were surveyed on instruction, remote learning, and the return to school.

Dr. Lolli says, “Most of what’s in the draft document has been shared with parents through my videos that I’ve done, as well as through the letters they’ve received.” She says the plans for classroom learning, transportation, recess, and the cafeteria will be precise based on team members’ input. “In addition to that we used the health commissioner’s work and identified things that were appropriate for us to use and mandates that were also required.”

If families choose to learn from home, it won’t add to instructors’ workloads. DPS paid for a service that provides live remote instruction based on the state of Ohio’s curriculum. Remote learners at every grade level will be able to call a DPS hotline to speak with a teacher about their lessons.

And every week teachers will conduct one online class in-person so students will be ready in the event of another shutdown. Dr. Lolli says, “They can tape it ahead of time, and then walk around and monitor the student responses and help the students with the technology, so if we have to do a shutdown for that classroom or that building, students will be comfortable.”

Dr. Lolli says taking a coronavirus test is stressful for children and the district needs to make sure symptoms are accurately assessed and no one panics when children eventually get sick.