DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Public School District has launched a fundraising campaign to further enhance the renovations of Welcome Stadium.

According to the district, the “Welcome Stadium: Honoring and Advancing Our Legacy” campaign aims to raise $10 million to construct a field house and a second field.

In 2022, the renovation project began, featuring a new field, track, press box, concourse, locker rooms and much more.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey of preserving our history while creating new opportunities for our students,” said Board President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine. “The additional facilities will not only benefit our student-athletes but will also serve as a beacon of pride for our entire community.”

“The District is very appreciative of all support as the campaign gets underway. With the community’s involvement and support, Welcome Stadium will realize its full potential and will continue to be an integral part of Dayton Public Schools and the Dayton Community,” said Dayton Public Schools.