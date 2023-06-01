In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer can be hard for low-income families trying to keep their children fed. Dayton Public Schools is hoping to help provide meals through the summer months.

According to a release, children 18 and under can get free meals through the DPS Summer Food Program. Beginning on Monday, June 5, these kids can receive breakfast, lunch and a snack at various churches, summer camps and schools holding summer programs.

The Summer Food Program will run until July 28.

For a schedule of locations and times for these programs, click here.