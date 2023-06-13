DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — School is out, and as many students and parents figure out meals for the summer, Dayton Public Schools is helping to bridge the summer gap.

For over 45 years, Dayton Public Schools has been offering free meals to students during the summer months.

The free meals started last week and will go on until end of July.

Anyone in the community that is 18 or younger can visit sites at locations around the city to get free meals.

Bryan is the father to 3 children who are all enrolled in Dayton Public Schools, and he said while it’s nice to have them home for the summer, programs like this make it a lot easier for parents to make ends meet.

“As far as for providing food for themselves and for the kids when they’re not in school, it definitely helps out throughout the summertime because a lot of us are used to working, and we got the opportunity to get those hours in,” Bryan said.

“But there are times where, you know, work takes us away from our kids as far as we’re trying to put food in their mouths and stuff.”

Dayton Public Schools offers meals at various locations and different times around Dayton. Each location has to fit certain requirements to make sure that children can walk to them easily and safely. The locations are a combination of schools, parks, churches and community centers.

Dayton Public Schools nutritionist Cathie Defehr said all of the feedback that they’ve gotten from the community shows this program works.

“The fact that we can feed the students during the summer, and we open our schools when we have programs running so that all the children in the neighborhood are welcome to come to those schools to receive meals,” Defehr said.

“There are other programs all throughout town that are also open for children to come in and be fed through the summer program.”

As for Bryan and his family, he said the help from the district shows they really care.

“A lot of the cities that don’t really focus on the kids as much, and them being one of those cities that actually do care about the kids, it’s a blessing,” he said. “It’s a blessing in disguise.”

A list of sites and times that free meals are offered can be found here.