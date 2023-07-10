DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may still be summer, but it’s already time to start preparing for the upcoming school year in Dayton.

According to a post by Dayton Public Schools, the deadline to register your child as a bus rider has been extended to Friday, July 14. Parents must fill out this online form to help ensure bus stops will be created for their students.

The school district added that this form is not required for parents of students with disabilities.

To fill out the online form for your student, click here.