Dayton Public Schools claims they lost 20 million dollars to ECOT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DPS filed a motion to join the Ohio Attorney General's lawsuit against the failed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT).

DPS claims the district lost upwards of 20,000,000 to ECOT, where leaders are accused of falsely reporting their student enrollment.

To put it simply, ECOT received nearly 100 million dollars in taxpayer money between 2015 and 2017 for students they allegedly didn't have.

"My two clients, Dayton Public Schools and and Logan Hawking Local Schools, they don't want to be represented by the Attorney General in that case. They'd like to represent themselves," said Ellen Kramer, an attorney representing the two districts.

Mike DeWine supports charter schools like ECOT.

The online school has also made campaign donations to DeWine. However, DeWine has claimed his office is dedicated to getting back taxpayer money.

"The ECOT debacle kind of speaks for itself. My clients lost a lot of money and made protests to the state for years about it and now they are trying to protect themselves," said Kramer.

According to Cohen Rosenthal & Kramer, a law practice in Cleveland, the current lawsuit against ECOT has 13 different parties and is expected to keep growing in the coming weeks.

"The school districts want to be in control of their own destiny in this and they don't want to rely on the Attorney General," said Kramer.

DewIne's office has two weeks to respond and then the judge will determine if DPS can join the lawsuit.

DPS declined to comment, but did confirm they lost in excess of 20 million dollars to ECOT since 2012.

