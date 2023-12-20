DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after a Dayton Public Schools bus driver was allegedly assaulted by an irate parent Tuesday.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Emerson Academy, 501 Hickory Street, on a report of a fight. When they arrived, they discovered the 45-year-old bus driver with injuries to her face.

The parent reportedly accused the bus driver of intentionally leaving her child at a bus stop.

In a statement, interim DPS Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said that a review of the on-bus video footage showed that the driver had followed procedure, waiting approximately one minute before closing the bus door and leaving the stop.

According to the driver, this isn’t her first encounter with the 29-year-old parent, who allegedly threatened her in the past.

The fight occurred in front of the student passengers as they prepared to get out and head into the school to start their day.

According to police, the parent broke the driver’s nose and orbital bone.

“This behavior is unacceptable and puts the safety of drivers and students at risk,” said Lawrence. “We deeply value our bus drivers and will not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes their safety.”

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for possible felonious assault charges due to the injuries.

2 NEWS will have more on this situation at 4 p.m.