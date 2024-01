DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The largest school district in the Miami Valley has announced it will be closed Wednesday.

Citing “expected cold temperatures,” Dayton Public Schools announced on social media that the district would be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Storm Team 2 has closely monitored the upcoming temperatures. From 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the entire Miami Valley is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills are forecasted to be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below 0.