DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Miami Valley schools spoke on rumored threats referring to the TikTok trend, “National Shoot Up Your School Day,” on Dec. 17. Although the threats do not specifically target any school, districts plan on taking these threats seriously.

The Northmont City School District said law enforcement in Clayton, Englewood and Union will provide extra officers for the school buildings. People with any information can also email Northmont at info@northmontschools.net.

The Springfield City School District (SCSD) also spoke on the rumored threats. The district said Springfield Police will have a heightened presence in the buildings on Friday.

“The SCSD and SPD have worked tirelessly together to ensure that every school building is a safe place to be for our entire student body,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “Classes will continue as normal on Friday, and I encourage everyone to finish the week strong before we release for break.”

Dayton Public Schools (DPS) said the Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of these threats and their presence has been requested for Friday.

If anyone discovers any specific threats or witnesses suspicious activity, DPS asked that you immediately report it to the district and law enforcement. The tip line is also available by calling 844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).

Miami Valley schools also reminded students that threats of any kind will result in disciplinary action or legal consequences.