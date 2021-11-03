DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton psychiatric hospital and its owner have agreed to pay over $400,000 to resolve claims of unnecessary diagnostic testing.

According to a release by Acting United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel for the Southern District of Ohio, the government said that Access Hospital Dayton and its owner, Dr. John Johnson knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Ohio Medicaid for diagnostic tests that were not medically necessary.

Access Hospital Dayton has agreed to pay $374,780 to resolve False Claims Act allegations as well as approximately $50,219 to resolve State of Ohio Medicaid claims.

The tests used were prolactin testing, meant to diagnose pituitary tumors or determine causes for conditions unrelated to psychosis or substance abuse, and ammonia testing, meant to diagnose liver dysfunctions among other issues.

The release said that Medicare pays for tests ordered by physicians who use the results to manage a patient’s specific medical problem.

“It is crucial that every public dollar available go to treat the drug-addicted and mentally ill,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I am proud of the work by my Health Care Fraud Section and our federal partners to claw back the money to help us continue this fight.”

To report tips and complaints about potential fraud, waste, abuse or mismanagement, call the Department of Health and Human Services at 800-447-8477.