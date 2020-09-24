Dayton protestors react to officer’s indictment in Breonna Taylor case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Protestors filled Dayton’s streets saying they’re insulted by the charges announced in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor, and that they’ll continue to demand justice for her and other African American’s killed by police officers.

“America is so racist that when we begin to talk about racism, they say you’re being un- American,” said Asia Gibbs, executive director of the Solution Movement .

Protesters gathered Wednesday night after one of three officers connected to the death of Taylor indicted on criminal charges related to wanton endangerment after shooting into a neighboring apartment.

“There were no charges, there were no warrants, no baby daddies, no domestic violence, no running, just an invasion and a murder and the one they chose to charge was a slap on the wrist,” Asia said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley’s tweeted “Our criminal justice system failed to keep Breonna safe.” Whaley also said she hoped no more tragedies like this ever happen again.

“That could’ve been me, it don’t make no sense how these police officers would kill a black girl for doing nothing, she did nothing she was sleeping,” said London Gibbs, Asia’s daughter.

In downtown Dayton, “The Solution Movement” leaders, families and friends encouraged African Americans to continue to fight for justice and said Breonna Taylor is everyone’s daughter.

“Knowing what you’re working towards, knowing the state of our communities, knowing what our people need and still knowing they probably don’t have our best interest,” said Asia.

No charges have been announced against the two other officers involved.