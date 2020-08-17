Dayton protesters look to refocus attention on Black Lives Matter movement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday demonstrators gathered outside the Dayton courthouse, calling for an end to police brutality and justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was at home in Louisville on March 13 when police conducted a no-knock warrant. Officers got into a shootout with Taylor’s boyfriend. She died after being shot eight times by officers.

Her death has also been a rallying cry and some change has happened, with a Kentucky lawmaker introducing a bill just days ago that would ban no-knock warrants statewide.

The organizer of the event says they want to bring attention back to the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Keionna Williams says, “I hope that everybody understands the motivation behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Not just the support of the movement, but the motivation behind it. Everyone here understands we are demanding justice for this woman.”

The crowd listened to speakers before marching downtown.