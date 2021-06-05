Dayton PRIDE festivities to continue downtown Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton LGBT Center‘s PRIDE festivities are set to continue this Saturday, June 5.

The the events will begin with a ‘reverse parade’ at 10 a.m., which will feature community members decked out in their own ‘pride rides’ heading westbound on Second St. between Main and Patterson.

Following the parade, participants are encouraged to head to Courthouse Square for the PRIDE festival from noon until 4 p.m., where there will be live music, vendors and food.

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center said the events are family-friendly and a section will be provided for kids that will include activities for all ages.

