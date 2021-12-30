DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mayor Nan Whaley steps down from office, Dayton prepares to welcome a new mayor to lead the city.

On Monday, January 3, Dayton Mayor-Elect Jeffery Mims, Jr. will take the oath of office as Dayton’s next mayor. The ceremony will take place at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 East Third Street, the city said, and will begin at 10 am.

In addition to the mayor, Darryl Fairchild will be worn in for a second term and Shenise Turner-Sloss for a first term as Dayton City Commissioners.