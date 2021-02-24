Dayton Power and Light changes name to ‘AES Ohio’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light Company announced a name change Wednesday along with a new brand identity.

DP&L said it is now AES Ohio.

The company said AES Corporation acquired DP&L in 2011. Since then, DP&L refocused the business to transmission and distribution.

“AES Ohio is accelerating technology and digital transformations to deliver greener and smarter energy solutions for customers,” said the company in a release. “The AES Smart Operations Center, located in Dayton and expected to open later in 2021, is an example of this digital transformation and economic development.”

The company said the new name also comes with a new logo. However, some of DP&L’s familiar colors are reflected in the new logo to illustrate the company’s history.

For more information, visit www.aes-ohio.com.