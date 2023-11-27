DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has recognized the 2023 Dayton Post Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year.

Katherine E. Welbaum was honored as the 2023 Dayton Post Dispatcher of the Year. She first joined the Highway Patrol in 2009.

Welbaum was selected based on her services during the year. Her leadership abilities, work attitude, and cooperation with peers and public were listed as reasons for her award. Welbaum is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year award.

Andrew D. Meadors was acknowledged as the 2003 Dayton Post Trooper of the Year. Meadors joined the Highway Patrol in 2014. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Marines.

Meador’s leadership abilities, personal ethics, and courteous treatment of others were among the skills recognized with this award.