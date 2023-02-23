DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? The Dayton Post Office is looking for City Carrier Assistants this spring.

According to a release, the post office will hold weekly job fairs throughout the month of March. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., applicants can visit the Dayton Post Office at 1111 East Fifth Street to learn more about the available position. Applications will only be accepted online.

The position offers $19.33 an hour as starting pay, the release said. It also offers on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

To apply for this position online, click here.