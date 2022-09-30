DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hosting hiring events in Dayton in October.

The USPS is hiring to fill open positions for City Carrier Assistants at the Dayton Post Office at 1111 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. The job fairs will take place every Friday in October from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton Post Office with a starting salary of $18.92 per hour.

According to a release, applicants what are interested must be available to work weekends, holidays and have an acceptable driving record as well as various other work requirements. The USPS also says they are focused on making their workplace worker-focused.

“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, ‘Delivering for America’, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” the release says. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”

USPS staff will be on-site to provide information as well as answer any questions to help applicants.

Individuals that would like to attend the event are able to fill out an online application for attending the event, which can be found here.