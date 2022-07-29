DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – July 29 is the last day to apply to work at the Dayton Post Office during its July job fair.

The Dayton Post Office, located at 1111 East Fifth St. has hosted a job fair on every Friday in July. These weekly hiring events are intended to help fill openings for City Carrier Assistants.

“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” the release said. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”

There is still time to apply at this final job fair this month. According to the Dayton Post Office, the hiring event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Applicants can fill out an online application on the USPS website here. Applications will not be accepted in person.

As a City Carrier Assistant, employees start at $18.92 an hour. Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays, as well as have an acceptable driving record