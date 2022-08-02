DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Post Office will host job fairs every Friday in August to fill immediate openings.

The job fairs will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for city carrier assistant positions, according to a release. USPS employees will be there to provide more information on the job and to answer questions.

Pay starts at $18.92 per hour. The post office said applicants must be available to work weekends, holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

For a full list of job requirements and to apply, you can go to www.usps.com/careers.