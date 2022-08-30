DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Post Office will be holding job fairs each Friday in September to fill immediate openings.

According to the Dayton Post Office, job fairs will be held every Friday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1111 East Fifth St. The post office is hiring for immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants with pay starting at $18.92 per hour.

USPS employees will be on-site at the job fairs and will be available for questions or more information.

Applicants must be able to work holidays and weekends and must have an acceptable driving record, the post office said. The Dayton Post Office said that applications will only be accepted online at usps.com/careers.