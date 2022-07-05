DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – July means jobs are open for applicants at the Dayton Post Office.

The Dayton Post Office, located at 1111 East Fifth Street is hosting a job fair every Friday in July. According to a release by the postal service, these fairs will help fill openings for City Carrier Assistants. The fairs will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” the release said. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”

As a City Carrier Assistant, employees start at $18.92 an hour. Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays, as well as have an acceptable driving record. To apply, fill out an application online at the USPS website. Applications will not be accepted in person.

For a full job description, view the posting here.