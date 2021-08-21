Dayton Porchfest to honor city’s music, ethnic diversity this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Porchfest is set to kick off this Saturday, Aug. 21 in the historic St. Anne’s Hill Historic District of East Dayton.

The Porchfest honors the city’s rich and diverse music scene, with musicians and bands covering genres including funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass and many others. The festival is also meant to celebrate the rich ethnic diversity of the region.

The Porchfest will kick off with a performance from the TRSS Drum Corps at 1:30 p.m. and will continue with numerous musical acts and food truck vendors throughout the day.

For more information, including parking locations and a schedule of performances, click here.