Dayton Porchfest to honor city’s music, ethnic diversity this weekend

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Porchfest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Porchfest is set to kick off this Saturday, Aug. 21 in the historic St. Anne’s Hill Historic District of East Dayton.

The Porchfest honors the city’s rich and diverse music scene, with musicians and bands covering genres including funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass and many others. The festival is also meant to celebrate the rich ethnic diversity of the region.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

The Porchfest will kick off with a performance from the TRSS Drum Corps at 1:30 p.m. and will continue with numerous musical acts and food truck vendors throughout the day.

For more information, including parking locations and a schedule of performances, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

RSV cases among children spiking in Miami Valley earlier than normal

Air Force Marathon going virtual

Football season starting

Fatal Urbana plane crash

Ken's Automotive catches fire due to welding accident

More News