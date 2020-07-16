DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Steve Whalen memorial wall has been painted over after the mural was vandalized earlier this year.
Dayton Police say they are working with artists on a new mural that they hope to be completed in Spring of 2021.
So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton Police working with artists to complete new mural for Steve Whalen memorial wall
- At least 1 dead after crash in Trotwood
- University of Akron eliminating 178 positions due to impact of coronavirus pandemic
- Pres. Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
- Second stimulus check? COVID-19 relief negotiations continue amid spike in cases