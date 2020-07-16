Dayton Police working with artists to complete new mural for Steve Whalen memorial wall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Steve Whalen memorial wall has been painted over after the mural was vandalized earlier this year.

Dayton Police say they are working with artists on a new mural that they hope to be completed in Spring of 2021.

We've been asked about the status of the Off. Steve Whalen Memorial wall that was vandalized. It's been painted over & we are working with artists on a new mural which will hopefully be completed in Spring 2021.

Thanks to everyone who inquired about it & about helping with it. pic.twitter.com/SWizJlnqTJ — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 14, 2020

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism.