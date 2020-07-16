Dayton Police working with artists to complete new mural for Steve Whalen memorial wall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Steve Whalen memorial wall has been painted over after the mural was vandalized earlier this year.

Dayton Police say they are working with artists on a new mural that they hope to be completed in Spring of 2021.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism.

