DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A meeting was held at the West Branch of the Dayton Metro library to highlight the features of ‘Fusus’ technology to the public.

The community had an opportunity to learn in depth from the Dayton Police department about this new technology. And while some members are excited and hopeful, others have their apprehension.

This is the Dayton Police Department’s 7th meeting for the public to inform them about the new camera surveillance linking software. Police say they hope this software will create a safer community through greater efficiency.

“It may take 5 or 6 days to get video from an incident, where this will be available to us in just minutes or hours. And in the real time, in the real time cameras, for us to see and respond to if there is something happening in progress,” Major Jimmy Mullins, the DPD Commander of community services told us.

Fusus combines different surveillance cameras from businesses that voluntarily register and public places to directly to police officers, strictly on an incident basis only.

Some members of the community like Jeri Birnbaum say that it will be a great addition to the police department and she wants to see it work to fix some of the city’s issues..

“I think if we get on board, it would probably be better than not and it’s for everybody’s safety. And again, there’s a problem. And we need to work with our police force. I mean they’re the protectors.”

And other members of the community, like Julia Capers, a west Dayton resident say that while it looks good on paper, she’ll have to do her own research to ensure it is as good as it seems.

“There are some questions that I need to direct directly to the police department. and when they have the hearing at the city commissioners, i’ll be there. right now, I haven’t had a chance to cruise through all of it but I will be prepared, But right now it looks good on paper, now will it transfer to the community, that’s the question.”

The next educational meeting about Fusus Is set for February 2nd at 6pm at Northwest Recreational Center. It is one of 5 more until their public hearing from city commissioners on February 15th .