DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department will soon welcome new officers.

The 114th Recruit Class of the Dayton Police Department were set to graduate on Friday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Frederick C. Smith Auditorium at Sinclair Community College.

Recruit Solomon Kessio was badly injured in a crash in October.

Members of the class completed more than eight months of rigorous training and classroom work at the Dayton Police Academy, which began on March 27.

Upon graduation, the new officers will be assigned to a Field Training Officer for 20 weeks, before beginning patrol duties on their own.