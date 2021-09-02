Dayton Police to run traffic safety enforcement operation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will be conducting a traffic safety enforcement operation this weekend.

The effort is part of the SERVICE initiative and will run on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2 a.m. and then from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight, The Dayton Police Department said. The operation will focus on Salem Avenue, Gettysburg Avenue, Free Pike and State Route 49.

Dayton PD said that officers will be looking for reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding, and unlawful use of ATVs and dirt bikes on the road.

This operation will be run by the Dayton PD along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, and the Trotwood Police Department.