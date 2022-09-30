Coffee chains across the country are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and freebies. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” community event on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to a release, DPD will be hosting a National Coffee with a Cop Day event at Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. at 1100 W. Third St. in Dayton from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The location is inside of the West Social Tap & Table at the same address in the Wright Dunbar Neighborhood.

In a statement to 2 NEWS, the Community Services Division Commander and Department of Police, Major Jimmy Mullins, said the event helps break down any barriers that may be present between police officers and the community.

“By sitting down with community members over a cup of coffee and having casual conversations, trust is built and ties are strengthened within the community,” said Mullins. “When citizens trust the police who serve them, good things happen in the community.”

“It is a great community engagement opportunity when you get to meet citizens when it is not a crisis situation and you can talk openly about any topic that comes up,” said Mullins.

Dayton Police has been hosting Coffee With A Cop events since 2014 and hosts events like this all over Dayton throughout the year.

DPD says if you would like to co-host an event, you can contact the Dayton Police Department Community Services Division at (937) 333-1082.