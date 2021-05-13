Dayton police to give update on Wednesday afternoon shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department will provide an update on both shootings that took place Wednesday afternoon, one involving a 17-year-old and the other two detectives who shot a man in the legs.

The initial incident took place around noon Wednesday, when a 17-year-old was critically injured after being shot in the chest.

The detectives investigating the shooting were alerted to a suspect being at a home on Lexington Avenue. According to police, as detectives approached the home they saw four men on the porch.

Detectives said that one of the men on the porch matched the description of the suspect. When they contacted the men, one of them pulled out a pistol and would not comply with the detectives orders to put it down.

Both detectives fired multiple rounds at the man, hitting him in both legs. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The detectives involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. Carper said that body camera footage, if available, would be released at some point as well.