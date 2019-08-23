WATCH LIVE: Dayton Police discuss details of officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl is expected to provide more details into the officer-involved shooting that left one dead late Thursday night in Dayton.

Chief Biehl will be holding a news conference at 3:20 pm Friday. 2 NEWS will stream the news conference live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

The person who was shot and killed by police has been identified as 29-year-old Michael Tuck, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

While responding to separate call in the area of Kammer Ave. and Anna St., officers saw a car that was driving erratically, Chief Biehl told the media late Thursday night. The officers pursued the car, attempting to make a traffic stop several blocks over in an alley when one of the car’s occupants ran away.

After a brief foot chase, a struggle over the officer’s taser occurred led to shots being fired at the suspect, a 29-year-old man. Police rendered first aid to the man until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marijuana and a firearm with an extended magazine were recovered at the scene.

There were no injuries of the officers during the incident, Chief Biehl said late Thursday night.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.